Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jefferson County offering multiple voting options for upcoming general election

With Kentucky’s General Election only months away, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is...
With Kentucky’s General Election only months away, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is reminding Louisville residents of their available options to vote this November.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Kentucky’s General Election only months away, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is reminding Louisville-area residents of their available options to vote this November.

The county is offering early voting, absentee voting and mail-in voting in addition to in-person voting on Election Day on Nov. 8, according to the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

“Our office improved access to the ballot box during the Primary Election while ensuring the integrity and security of the election process, which translated into increased voter participation,” Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said in a release. “We are glad to again offer the same conveniences for the General Election so that all qualified voters in Jefferson County can have a stake in the future of their communities.”

In-person, no-excuse absentee voting will be offered from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at seven polling places:

  • The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown, Ky. 40299
  • Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, Ky. 40203
  • Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Ln., Louisville, Ky. 40272
  • Mary Queen of Peace, 4017 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, Ky. 40216
  • Louisville Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Louisville, Ky. 40299
  • Kentucky Exposition Center East Hall A & B, 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville, Ky 40209
  • Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, 724 Brent Street, Louisville, Ky. 40204

Voters who qualify for excused absentee voting can visit the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center at 1000 E. Liberty Street to place their vote. Voting takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 through Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.

Mail-in voting is also offered to residents who qualify for a mail-in absentee ballot. Voters will be able to access the absentee ballot tab on GoVoteKY’s website starting Sept. 24. Access will close 14 days before the General Election.

On Election Day, Jefferson County residents will be able to visit their precinct’s polling location, which can be found by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

FILE - Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine...
Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey
Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?
Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship
Trump
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor