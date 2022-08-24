Jefferson County offering multiple voting options for upcoming general election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Kentucky’s General Election only months away, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is reminding Louisville-area residents of their available options to vote this November.

The county is offering early voting, absentee voting and mail-in voting in addition to in-person voting on Election Day on Nov. 8, according to the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

“Our office improved access to the ballot box during the Primary Election while ensuring the integrity and security of the election process, which translated into increased voter participation,” Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said in a release. “We are glad to again offer the same conveniences for the General Election so that all qualified voters in Jefferson County can have a stake in the future of their communities.”

In-person, no-excuse absentee voting will be offered from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at seven polling places:

The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown, Ky. 40299

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, Ky. 40203

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Ln., Louisville, Ky. 40272

Mary Queen of Peace, 4017 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, Ky. 40216

Louisville Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Louisville, Ky. 40299

Kentucky Exposition Center East Hall A & B, 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville, Ky 40209

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, 724 Brent Street, Louisville, Ky. 40204

Voters who qualify for excused absentee voting can visit the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center at 1000 E. Liberty Street to place their vote. Voting takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 through Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.

Mail-in voting is also offered to residents who qualify for a mail-in absentee ballot. Voters will be able to access the absentee ballot tab on GoVoteKY’s website starting Sept. 24. Access will close 14 days before the General Election.

On Election Day, Jefferson County residents will be able to visit their precinct’s polling location, which can be found by clicking or tapping here.

