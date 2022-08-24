Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas

Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is...
Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is threatened, the Department of Health and Human Services stated in recent guidance.(New Voices / Flickr / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation that would require hospitals in the state to provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk.

Texas sued Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Xavier Becerra last month, arguing that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which is a federal law, doesn’t require doctors to provide abortions if doing so would violate a state law.

In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix temporarily blocked the government from enforcing the guidance, finding that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act “is silent as to abortion.”

“Since the statute is silent on the question, the Guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child,” the judge’s order said. “Nor can it, in doing so, create a conflict with state law where one does not exist. The Guidance was thus unauthorized.”

The Department of Health and Human Services issued the guidance in July, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right.

The agency cited requirements on medical facilities in the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act to determine whether a person seeking treatment might be in labor or whether they face an emergency health situation — or one that could develop into an emergency — and to provide treatment.

___

Find more AP coverage of the abortion issue: https://apnews.com/hub/abortion

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
Kelley Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Starting to heat up this afternoon
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say
President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day