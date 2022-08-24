Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom

Paris City Schools said the incident happened at Paris Elementary School. The fire department evacuated the building
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff at a central Kentucky school were evacuated on Wednesday after students and staff in a single classroom started to feel drowsy.

Paris City Schools said the incident happened at Paris Elementary School. The fire department evacuated the building to investigate and everyone was taken out to the playground.

Parents of the students in that classroom were contacted immediately and school dismissed at its normal time.

The school district later said it was determined that a malfunction in a kitchen hood led to the evacuation and they’re now making the necessary repairs.

Nobody was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

