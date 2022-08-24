LMDC inmate dies at hospital after suicide attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate who attempted suicide on Monday has passed away.

Metro Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide around 3 p.m. on Monday and immediately began life-saving efforts, according to LMDC.

Corrections medical staff took over caring for the inmate until EMS arrived. The inmate, Thomas Bradshaw, was taken to University Hospital and passed away on Friday.

Bradshaw was granted a compassionate release from custody from the courts on Aug. 24, LMDC confirmed.

LMDC Director Jerry Collins said he and his team were saddened by the incident and reminded the importance of mental health awareness within the corrections facility.

“Metro Corrections will continue to work every day to promote the wellness of both incarcerated individuals and staff and continue to steer the culture into proactive mental health interventions,” the release said.

LMDC’s Professional Standards Unit is handling investigation of the incident.

