LMDC inmate dies at hospital after suicide attempt

The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt and Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate who attempted suicide on Monday has passed away.

Metro Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide around 3 p.m. on Monday and immediately began life-saving efforts, according to LMDC.

Corrections medical staff took over caring for the inmate until EMS arrived. The inmate, Thomas Bradshaw, was taken to University Hospital and passed away on Friday.

Bradshaw was granted a compassionate release from custody from the courts on Aug. 24, LMDC confirmed.

LMDC Director Jerry Collins said he and his team were saddened by the incident and reminded the importance of mental health awareness within the corrections facility.

“Metro Corrections will continue to work every day to promote the wellness of both incarcerated individuals and staff and continue to steer the culture into proactive mental health interventions,” the release said.

LMDC’s Professional Standards Unit is handling investigation of the incident.

LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park

