LMDC inmate sent to hospital after suicide attempt

The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate is in critical condition following a suicide attempt on Monday afternoon.

Metro Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide around 3 p.m. on Monday and immediately began life-saving efforts, according to LMDC.

Corrections medical staff took over caring for the inmate until EMS arrived. The inmate was taken to University Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The inmate was granted a compassionate release from custody from the courts on Aug. 24, LMDC confirmed.

LMDC Director Jerry Collins said he and his team were saddened by the incident and reminded the importance of mental health awareness within the corrections facility.

“Metro Corrections will continue to work every day to promote the wellness of both incarcerated individuals and staff and continue to steer the culture into proactive mental health interventions,” the release said.

LMDC’s Professional Standards Unit is handling investigation of the incident.

