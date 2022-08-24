Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville mayor signs resolution to get Muhammad Ali on USPS stamp

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer signed a passed resolution from Metro Council on Wednesday in...
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer signed a passed resolution from Metro Council on Wednesday in support of the postage stamp that would honor Ali’s life and legacy.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Progress continues on getting Louisville legend Muhammad Ali’s image on a United States Postal Service stamp.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer signed a passed resolution from Metro Council on Wednesday in support of the postage stamp that would honor Ali’s life and legacy.

Back in June, the Muhammad Ali Center announced the “Get the Champ a stamp” campaign, where they were working with city officials to honor Ali on the sixth anniversary of his death.

“I want to the Metro Council again for the unanimously passing this resolution,” Fischer said. “Today is another step in our campaign to get the champ a stamp to honor the late Muhammad Ali.”

According to USPS, the postal service’s stamp program is used to honor positive contributions to American life, history, culture and environment.

The proper documents to use Ali’s likeness on a stamp have been filed with USPS, who will need to approve the application before a stamp is created.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman arrested for deadly hit and run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Kelley Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case

Latest News

The Louisville Hotel Association is helping with eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.
Louisville hotels collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood relief
In light of the recent flood devastation in Eastern Kentucky, East Hardin Middle School Beta...
East Hardin Middle School Beta Club outreach project for Eastern Kentucky
Students board a JCPS bus
JCPS bus delays impacting student’s attendance
Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman arrested for deadly hit and run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests