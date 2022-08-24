Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayfield candle factory faces OSHA violations for employee deaths in Dec. tornadoes

The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado,...
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado, will not be rebuilt.(Source: CNN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory is facing multiple Occupational Safety and Health Administration penalties in relation to safety violations leading to employee deaths in the Dec. tornadoes.

On Dec. 10, an EF-4 tornado hit parts of Western Kentucky that caused the collapse of the Mayfield candle factory. Nine people who were inside the factory died due to the collapse.

The company is now facing penalties totaling $40,000 in relation to issues with maintenance, safeguards, emergency action plans and bloodborne pathogens.

The seven total violations were issued on June 6, but the case remains open for additional possible violations.

Mayfield Consumer Products issued a statement to NBC affiliate WPSD, who said it disagrees with OSHA’s case and have contested those violations.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

People run from what they believed to be gunfire Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair
A former secret service agent and security expert said there are things people can do to get...
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair
A Louisville-area food bank is bringing awareness to those dealing with food insecurity by...
Dare to Care hosts drive-thru grocery bringing awareness to food insecurity
With Kentucky’s General Election only months away, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is...
Jefferson County offering multiple voting options for upcoming general election