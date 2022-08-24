Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Healthcare opens pop-up clinic for monkeypox vaccine

Monkeypox vaccine
Monkeypox vaccine(Gray)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eligible Louisville-area residents will be able to sign up for the monkeypox vaccine offered at a pop-up clinic over the weekend.

According to Norton Healthcare, the first dose of the vaccine will be offered at a clinic at 1001 Breckenridge Lane in Louisville on Aug. 27, with a second dose scheduled for Sept. 24.

The CDC said it is not encouraging mass vaccination for the general public, instead recommending vaccinations for people who have been exposed to the virus or people who may be more likely to get the disease.

This includes public health officials, people with sexual partners who have been diagnosed with monkeypox, or people whose jobs may exposed to orthopoxviruses, according to the CDC.

In the Louisville Metro, 14 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed. Eight people are in active isolation, with six people recovered and released.

To check eligibility and to schedule an appointment, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman arrested for deadly hit and run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Kelley Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case

Latest News

The University of Louisville is teaming up with the JED Foundation, an organization that aims...
UofL working with national partner to strengthen mental health services on campus
Swain Student Activities Center on campus of UofL.
UofL working with national partner to strengthen mental health services on campus
In June, researchers at the University of Kentucky announced the development of a higher-tech...
Ask WAVE: When will the anti-viral masks developed at UK be available to the public?
Dr. Erle Austin, the former head of the congenital heart surgery program at Norton Children's...
Norton Children’s Hospital heart surgeon retiring after 33 years