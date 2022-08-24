Norton Healthcare opens pop-up clinic for monkeypox vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eligible Louisville-area residents will be able to sign up for the monkeypox vaccine offered at a pop-up clinic over the weekend.

According to Norton Healthcare, the first dose of the vaccine will be offered at a clinic at 1001 Breckenridge Lane in Louisville on Aug. 27, with a second dose scheduled for Sept. 24.

The CDC said it is not encouraging mass vaccination for the general public, instead recommending vaccinations for people who have been exposed to the virus or people who may be more likely to get the disease.

This includes public health officials, people with sexual partners who have been diagnosed with monkeypox, or people whose jobs may exposed to orthopoxviruses, according to the CDC.

In the Louisville Metro, 14 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed. Eight people are in active isolation, with six people recovered and released.



