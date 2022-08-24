Officials searching for missing 20-year-old Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have issued a missing persons alert for a 20-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday morning.

Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of Brandon Dunes Drive, near the Buechel neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.

Paul is listed as 5′1″ and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flower print shirt, torn blue jeans and hot pink and black sandals.

Officials said Paul is intellectually disabled with medical conditions of concern. Paul is said to take dangerous action if upset.

Anyone with any information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

