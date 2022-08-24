Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials searching for missing 20-year-old Louisville woman

Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of...
Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of Brandon Dunes Drive.(MetroSafe)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have issued a missing persons alert for a 20-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday morning.

Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of Brandon Dunes Drive, near the Buechel neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.

Paul is listed as 5′1″ and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flower print shirt, torn blue jeans and hot pink and black sandals.

Officials said Paul is intellectually disabled with medical conditions of concern. Paul is said to take dangerous action if upset.

Anyone with any information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman arrested for deadly hit and run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Kelley Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine
Norton Healthcare opens pop-up clinic for monkeypox vaccine
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC inmate sent to hospital after suicide attempt
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer signed a passed resolution from Metro Council on Wednesday in...
Louisville mayor signs resolution to get Muhammad Ali on USPS stamp
The Louisville Hotel Association is helping with eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.
Louisville hotels collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood relief