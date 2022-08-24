President announces largest student loan forgiveness extension to date

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announcing an extension on student loan forgiveness and the help will also be the largest borrowers have received to date. However, critics are torn over if the money is enough and if the program should exist at all.

The student loan debt forgiveness program started at the height of the pandemic and was set to expire on August 31st. Under the President’s new extension, people who make less than $125,000 are eligible for $20,000 in forgiveness if they went to college with Pell grants. If they did not go to college with Pell grants, borrowers at that income level can receive $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.

The program also freezes payments through December 31st. The Department of Education is also set to propose a new program to allow people with undergraduate loans can cap repayment at 5% of their monthly income.

The U.S. Department of Education is calling the announcement a final extension. They are warning everyone to be prepared to start payments again in January 2023. They’ll be announcing more details on how to claim relief in the weeks ahead.

The president’s program is also receiving criticism for not going far enough. In an opinion piece written prior to the announcement for CNN, top NAACP leaders Derrick Johnson and Wisdom Cole wrote “We are fed up. The NAACP has been calling for a minimum of $50,000 in student loan debt cancellation because our research indicates it is what is necessary to make a meaningful difference.”

The White House acknowledged in a statement “the student debt burden also falls disproportionately on Black borrowers. Twenty years after first enrolling in school, the typical Black borrower who started college in the 1995-96 school year still owed 95% of their original student debt.”

It said, however, it is working to advance racial equality by targeting relief to borrowers with the highest need and that “the Administration’s actions are likely to help narrow the racial wealth gap. Black students are more likely to have to borrow for school and more likely to take out larger loans. Black borrowers are twice as likely to have received Pell Grants compared to their white peers. Other borrowers of color are also more likely than their peers to receive Pell Grants. That is why an Urban Institute study found that debt forgiveness programs targeting those who received Pell Grants while in college will advance racial equity.”

Meanwhile, several Republicans also criticized the extension.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called the help a “slap in the face.”

He said in part in a statement, “Washington Democrats have found yet another way to make inflation even worse, reward far-left activists, and achieve nothing for millions of working American families who can barely tread water. President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid their debt, and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our Armed Forces in order to avoid taking on debt. This policy is astonishingly unfair. The median American with student loans already has a significantly higher income than the median American overall. Experts who studied similar past proposals found that the overwhelming benefit of student loan socialism flows to higher-earning Americans. Democrats specifically wrote this policy to make sure that people earning six figures would benefit.”

The White House said the forgiveness will help 20 million people and 90% of the help will go t those earning less than $75,000. It said no one in top 5% will earn relief. The President also claims the announcement will offset inflation, or could have a neutral impact.

