Union Co. woman pleads guilty to pepper spraying officers at Capitol riot

Show recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Union County woman has pled guilty to several charges in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Officials say 43-year-old Shelly Stallings pled guilty to several charges, including resisting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, Stallings and three co-defendants sprayed pepper spray at a line of police officers in an attempt to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

Officials tell us the co-defendants, including her husband Peter J. Schwartz, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stallings pleaded guilty to a total of seven charges, including five felonies.

Shelly Stallings
Shelly Stallings(FBI)

She is set to be sentenced on January 13 and faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the charge of assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon and statutory maximums totaling 36 additional years for the other offenses, as well as potential financial penalties.

We first reported that Stallings was arrested in February 2022.

In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

