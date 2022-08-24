Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria

The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by...
The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The strikes come after U.S. forces were targeted by a Aug. 15 drone attack.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) - The U.S. military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

There was no immediate acknowledgment by Syria’s state-run media of the strikes hitting Deir Ez-Zor. Iran as well did not acknowledge the attack.

Opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist collective Deir Ezzor 24 said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan. The war monitor reported that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed in the airstrikes.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said the strikes “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.” It did not identify the targets, nor offer any casualty figures from the strikes, which the military said came at the orders of President Joe Biden.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel,” Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The colonel added the attack was in response to an Aug. 15 attack targeting U.S. forces. That attack saw drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias target the al-Tanf Garrison used by American forces. U.S. Central Command described the assault as causing “zero casualties and no damage” at the time.

Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.

U.S. forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Kelley Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case

Latest News

Areas of fog could reduce visibility for the morning commute.
FORECAST: Increased heat, humidity on the way
A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.
2 men found guilty in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
Nominees from recent primaries could influence control of Congress and the White House, while...
Primary results in Florida, New York ripple through national politics
Brandon Dalaly, a self-described "tech nerd," had a chip implanted in his hand that unlocks and...
Tesla owner implants chip in hand to unlock, start car