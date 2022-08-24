Woman arrested for deadly hit and run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday.

Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.

Court information says Catlett was attempting to make a left turn from Outer Loop onto Briarcliff Road when she struck the motorcycle being driven by Thomas Elmore, a member of the Shelbyville Police Department. Elmore, 50, was thrown from his motorcycle and killed.

The report states that following the crash Catlett ran from the scene and went to the home of a friend who lived nearby asking him for help. Police say Catlett’s purse with her identification inside was left inside the vehicle.

WAVE News began researching Catlett’s history and was able to confirm through records that she has been arrested several times before. The charges include fourth degree assault (domestic violence) and several drug related charges. In 2013, she was charged for reckless driving for driving more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit.

During her arraignment, a not guilty plea was entered for Catlett. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash. If she is released on bond, Catlett will be placed into the Home Incarceration Program.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.