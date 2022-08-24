Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested

Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection with a deadly traffic crash that killed an off-duty police officer during the overnight hours of August 23, 2022.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday.

Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

PREVIOUS STORY: Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene

Court information says Catlett was attempting to make a left turn from Outer Loop onto Briarcliff Road when she struck the motorcycle being driven by Thomas Elmore, a member of the Shelbyville Police Department. Elmore was thrown from his motorcycle and killed.

The report states that following the crash Catlett ran from the scene and went to the home of a friend who lived nearby asking him for help.

Police say Catlett’s purse with her identification inside was left inside the vehicle.

Catlett is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Kelley Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case

Latest News

Areas of fog could reduce visibility for the morning commute.
FORECAST: Increased heat, humidity on the way
People run from what they believed to be gunfire Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado,...
Mayfield candle factory faces OSHA violations for employee deaths in Dec. tornadoes
A former secret service agent and security expert said there are things people can do to get...
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair