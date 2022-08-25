Contact Troubleshooters
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials

Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of Westport Road.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the woman killed in a stabbing on Westport Road stabbing last Friday night.

Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of Westport Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to the scene around 11 p.m. and found Cordova seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Louisville Metro Police said they identified a suspect in the case as 27-year-old Carlos Guevara.

A warrant was issued for Guevara’s arrest, but detectives were notified by police in Nashville on Saturday that the suspect was found dead by suicide.

LMPD’s investigation has been closed.

