Combined bid shatters record for Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion ham

The 2022 Grand Champion Ham of the Kentucky State Fair was auctioned for a record $5 million...
The 2022 Grand Champion Ham of the Kentucky State Fair was auctioned for a record $5 million during the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another year bring another record bid on the grand champion ham at the Kentucky State Fair.

During the annual 58th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast, a joint bid by Central Bank and businessman Joe Craft and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, brought a record $5 million bid.

The bidding had reached the $2.4 million mark when the two sides huddled and decided to once again make a joint bid.

This year’s bid eclipsed the $4.8 million joint bid made in 2021.

The money from the winning bid goes to charity.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

