Combined bid shatters record for Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion ham

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another year bring another record bid on the grand champion ham at the Kentucky State Fair.

During the annual 58th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast, a joint bid by Central Bank and businessman Joe Craft and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, brought a record $5 million bid.

The bidding had reached the $2.4 million mark when the two sides huddled and decided to once again make a joint bid.

This year’s bid eclipsed the $4.8 million joint bid made in 2021.

The money from the winning bid goes to charity.

