Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night has been identified.

Mario Anderson, 52, died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the location and found a man on the sidewalk, later identified as Anderson, who had been shot multiple times.

LMPD confirmed Anderson died at the scene.

Investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Homicide Unit. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

