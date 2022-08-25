Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank...
Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night has been identified.

Mario Anderson, 52, died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the location and found a man on the sidewalk, later identified as Anderson, who had been shot multiple times.

LMPD confirmed Anderson died at the scene.

Investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Homicide Unit. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Latest News

Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire.
Crews battle structure fire in Okolona neighborhood tire store
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
On University of Louisville’s campus, there seemed to be no limit to positive reactions to...
UofL students approve of student debt relief
On University of Louisville’s campus, there seems to be no limit to positive reactions to...
UofL students approve of student debt relief