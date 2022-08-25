Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crews battle structure fire in Okolona neighborhood tire store

Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire.
Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire.(Jefferson County Fire/Jordan Yuodis)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire in a Okolona tire store on Wednesday night.

Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire, according to Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis.

Fire crews around and found black smoke coming from the building. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading and had the incident under control within 15 minutes, Yuodis confirmed.

The origin of the fire started inside of a kitchen area.

Yuodis said 30 firefighters responded to the scene, and one firefighter was treated by EMS for heat exhaustion. The firefighter was released shortly afterwards.

No other injuries were reported. No details were provided on extent of injuries to the building.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Latest News

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
On University of Louisville’s campus, there seemed to be no limit to positive reactions to...
UofL students approve of student debt relief
On University of Louisville’s campus, there seems to be no limit to positive reactions to...
UofL students approve of student debt relief