Crews battle structure fire at Preston Highway tire store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire in a Newburg neighborhood tire store on Wednesday night.

Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire, according to Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis.

Fire crews around and found black smoke coming from the building. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading and had the incident under control within 15 minutes, Yuodis confirmed.

The origin of the fire started inside of a kitchen area.

Yuodis said 30 firefighters responded to the scene, and one firefighter was treated by EMS for heat exhaustion. The firefighter was released shortly afterwards.

No other injuries were reported. No details were provided on extent of injuries to the building.

