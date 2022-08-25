Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heat cranks up for the weekend, only a small storm chance for Friday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 90s making a comeback
  • Isolated shower Friday morning, scattered storms Friday afternoon
  • Unsettled next week with multiple storm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We look to stay dry throughout the overnight hours with warm and muggy temperatures likely as lows fall into the 60s and 70s. A stray shower or two is possible heading into the early morning hours of Friday.

Friday will feature an early morning risk for a shower with a break around midday, followed by another small window for a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot weather expected otherwise on Friday.

Any lingering showers Friday night will gradually wind down, leaving mainly clear skies. Watch for some patchy valley and river fog toward morning, especially in areas that picked up any recent rainfall.

Saturday looks partly sunny and drier with highs near 90 in many places. A small storm chance exists Saturday afternoon but for now it appears very small as the cold front from the day prior will be south of our area.

Sunday is a similar day to Saturday with a mix of sunshine and an isolated storm chance in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s for many.

By the next workweek a series of scattered storm chances will be in the forecast as a cold front dropping down from the north stalls out near our area. The heat may not be as bad with this setup, bt the humidity won’t go anywhere.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

