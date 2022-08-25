Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hot and humid today, Air Quality Alert in place

Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures near 90 this afternoon
  • Scattered showers and storms to end the week
  • Hot and humid stretch continues into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a warm and more humid day as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. With hot temperatures and calm winds, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place.

We look to stay dry throughout the overnight hours with warm and muggy temperatures likely as lows fall to the 60s and 70s. A stray shower or two is possible heading into the early morning hours of Friday.

As a weak cold front pushes into the region, a few scattered showers and storms are possible for the area for Friday. Temperatures will still be on the warm side with highs into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Any lingering showers Friday night will gradually wind down, leaving mainly clear skies. Temperatures fall to the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Most Read

Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of...
Officials searching for missing 20-year-old Louisville woman
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/24
Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/23