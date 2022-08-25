FORECAST: Hot and humid today, Air Quality Alert in place

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures near 90 this afternoon

Scattered showers and storms to end the week

Hot and humid stretch continues into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a warm and more humid day as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. With hot temperatures and calm winds, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place.

We look to stay dry throughout the overnight hours with warm and muggy temperatures likely as lows fall to the 60s and 70s. A stray shower or two is possible heading into the early morning hours of Friday.

As a weak cold front pushes into the region, a few scattered showers and storms are possible for the area for Friday. Temperatures will still be on the warm side with highs into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Any lingering showers Friday night will gradually wind down, leaving mainly clear skies. Temperatures fall to the 60s.

