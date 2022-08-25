How student loan debt relief is helping students at Kentucky colleges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced plans to eliminate thousands of dollars of debt for millions of Americans.

A large proportion of college students in Louisville and in the state of Kentucky take on federal loans. Now, up to $20,000 of those loans could be forgiven.

”We’re excited because it supports education,” Bellarmine University President Dr. Susan Donovan said.

Bellarmine returned to the classroom Thursday, just one day after the announcement from the White House.

Donovan said the new proposal would go a long way for the students who need help the most.

“I went to college on federal student loans myself,” Donovan said. “I don’t still have them, but I know what that means, especially for first-generation students. I think it gives them confidence to continue on their path and to finish their degree because sometimes it’s a small amount of money that is the hurdle.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, 62% of incoming, first-year students at Bellarmine University take on federal loans.

The median graduate leaves with about $25,000 to pay.

Here’s what those numbers look like at other colleges in Louisville:

UofL - 44% of incoming students have loans / $22,281 worth of loans

Spalding University - 69% / $25,000

Jefferson County Community and Technical College - 78% / $25,000

Simmons College - data unavailable

As for the University of Kentucky, the state’s flagship university, 45% of students take on loans with a median value of about $23,000.

Students who took out a loan as recent as this summer are eligible under the order from the White House.

Magdala Fenelus is a first-year student at Bellarmine.

She said starting college $10,000 less in debt makes things easier in the classroom.

“It definitely relieves a little bit of stress because that’s something I can put toward the back of my mind,” Fenelus said “And it’s not something I have to be constantly worried about.”

The White House said 90% of debt relief will help people making less than $75,000 dollars a year.

43 million Americans would be affected.

