Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

How student loan debt relief is helping students at Kentucky colleges

Bellarmine University started classes back Thursday.
Bellarmine University started classes back Thursday.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced plans to eliminate thousands of dollars of debt for millions of Americans.

A large proportion of college students in Louisville and in the state of Kentucky take on federal loans. Now, up to $20,000 of those loans could be forgiven.

”We’re excited because it supports education,” Bellarmine University President Dr. Susan Donovan said.

Bellarmine returned to the classroom Thursday, just one day after the announcement from the White House.

Donovan said the new proposal would go a long way for the students who need help the most.

“I went to college on federal student loans myself,” Donovan said. “I don’t still have them, but I know what that means, especially for first-generation students. I think it gives them confidence to continue on their path and to finish their degree because sometimes it’s a small amount of money that is the hurdle.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, 62% of incoming, first-year students at Bellarmine University take on federal loans.

The median graduate leaves with about $25,000 to pay.

Here’s what those numbers look like at other colleges in Louisville:

  • UofL - 44% of incoming students have loans / $22,281 worth of loans
  • Spalding University - 69% / $25,000
  • Jefferson County Community and Technical College - 78% / $25,000
  • Simmons College - data unavailable

As for the University of Kentucky, the state’s flagship university, 45% of students take on loans with a median value of about $23,000.

Students who took out a loan as recent as this summer are eligible under the order from the White House.

Magdala Fenelus is a first-year student at Bellarmine.

She said starting college $10,000 less in debt makes things easier in the classroom.

“It definitely relieves a little bit of stress because that’s something I can put toward the back of my mind,” Fenelus said “And it’s not something I have to be constantly worried about.”

The White House said 90% of debt relief will help people making less than $75,000 dollars a year.

43 million Americans would be affected.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of...
UPDATE: Missing 20-year-old Louisville woman has been found
People run from what they believed to be gunfire Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI

Latest News

Officials cut the ribbon for U of L Health's new heart hospital
UofL Health dedicates Kentucky’s first heart hospital, ribbon cutting held in Louisville
Hokey Weather Facts 8/25/22
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Heat cranks up for the weekend, only a small storm chance for Friday