JCPS investigating after students, staff pepper-sprayed during fight at Western HS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple students and staff members were evaluated at Western High School after being injured with pepper-spray during a fight on Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter from Western HS Principal Michael Kelly, two students began fighting in the hallway around lunchtime. One of the students pulled out a can of pepper spray and began spraying the other student.

Other students and staff in the hallway were affected by the irritant as they were breaking up the fight.

Shively Police Department Sgt. Jordan Brown confirmed officers were called to assist with the fight at the school. The officers arrived on campus, where JCPS Security told Shively PD the incident had been handled.

Louisville Metro EMS was called to the campus to treat the injured students. There were no serious injuries reported.

The sprayed area was cleaned to ensure all students were safe, Kelly said. Security was also heightened on campus out of an abundance of caution.

JCPS is investigating the incident, and said the students who were involved will be disciplined in accordance to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

