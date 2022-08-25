Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened around 4:30 p.m.

The officer was responding to a report of a fight in progress and was driving on Greenwood Road when another driver traveling on Dixie Highway failed to yield, hitting the officer’s car.

Smiley said the officer was taken to Audubon Hospital with minor injuries.

The other driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

