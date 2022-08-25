Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’

A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man has set a new state record for a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a $20 million payday.

According to the California Lottery, Chad Fry recently used money from a side construction job to purchase the Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher ticket for $30 at a market in Auburn, California.

“I was waiting months for these people to pay me. I had a little extra money, and the game grabbed my eye when I was at the counter. So, I said, ‘Give me that $30 ticket,’” Fry said.

Lottery officials said Fry discovered he was a millionaire when he scratched the ticket in a grocery store parking lot.

“I was like, hold on, let me scratch this thing really quick. I scratched the first line, got halfway through the second (line) and saw (the word) ‘LIFE!’” Fry said.

According to the California Lottery, that is the word players need to uncover to win one of the six record-prize tickets in circulation.

Officials said Fry selected the lump sum payment option of $11.6 million and plans to buy a new pickup truck with his winnings.

“I’m sure it will hit me that I’m a millionaire,” Fry said.

The Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher game has a grand prize twice the amount of any other scratch ticket on the market, according to the lottery office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Latest News

Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire.
Crews battle structure fire in Okolona neighborhood tire store
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting