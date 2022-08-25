‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police.

Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to find many that have more customers per hour than 1223 South Fourth Street. Problem is, it’s not zoned as a business.

However, business here was brisk. There were scores of people coming up to the location each day. Sometimes dozens per hour walked up, or biked up, or parked and went in, or got dropped off.

They went right in the front door, spent a minute or two inside, then came out checking what they got in the palm of their hand. Sometimes they clutched something white and showed it off to others.

Before they went in they pulled out wads of cash.

A group of guys met on the street around the corner, got their money out, and gave it to the guy who was going inside. When he came back a couple minutes later, they celebrated.

It was so busy they passed each other coming and going. As many as five people at a time went in, representing all ages and all demographics. They came from as far away as Anderson County.

Over several days of watching, multiple repeat customers were spotted. Neighbors stood across the street and took pictures of it all.

They said they’ve complained to police.

When police drove by, activity paused for a few seconds. All eyes were on the cops until they cleared, then hand to hand transactions resumed.

Some didn’t make it very far before they passed out.

What were they buying? With customers coming and going, a guy in a grey shirt went in, while a guy in a black shirt waited for him on the sidewalk.

The buyer came out and handed over what he purchased. The guy in the black shirt dropped it and had a hard time opening it, eventually biting open the tightly wrapped baggie.

Cameras caught the bag was filled with something white, which appeared to be heroin or crack rocks. The man broke off a piece and handed it to the buyer for his role and pocketed the rest.

Neighbors were asked about the situation when it appeared some type of exchange was going on outside the house with people in a couple of cars.

People who lived nearby were asked about the home in question.

“I don’t live over there,” a man said.

The man had been caught at this location several times.

“That’s the news man, show some respect,” a man in a second car said. “Show some respect man.”

The first man was asked once again if the location was a possible drug house.

“I don’t know nothing about no drug house here, man,” he said. “Man, talk to somebody else.”

“Let’s go now,” a person in the second car yelled and they drove off.

Children lived in this apartment building, along with another woman who was asked about the drug house.

“To be honest with you it is,” the woman said. “I have a complaint also.”

The woman was asked if she knew what was being sold at the home.

“Heroin and ice,” she said. “All of the above.”

She confirmed living near the home has caused her to feel in danger.

“Yes I do,” she said. “I’m trying to find something else now.”

Most of the neighbors wouldn’t speak on camera about the home. They referenced a robbery at knifepoint by one of the people coming to the location.

A property owner in this neighborhood agreed to share his observations if his identity was concealed.

“Few months ago, a drug dealer moved in, and there’s been a long steady stream of addicts coming,” he said. “They buy their drugs, lot of times they run up in our enclosed patio and shoot up right in front of our doorbell camera. They leave hypodermics laying around. Just a constant trail of addicts.”

The property owner was asked if he had complained or reported the home to police.

“The police aren’t doing anything,” he said. “They say it’s not a priority right now under the current administration. Any officer you ask, they say they are not going after drugs.”

After tracking down the owner of the home, the owner said he called police, but was told there’s nothing they could do.

The owner said he hasn’t started the eviction process on the suspected dealer because he has no proof.

Another property manager said when she called police multiple times to complain about what’s going on here, she was told to stop calling.

LMPD was asked about this on Monday, referring to the direct quotes from the people complaining. Officials have not returned a response as of this story’s deadline.

