UK Football Begins Game Prep for the Season Opener

By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The sounds of football are definitely in the air in Lexington as the Cats put the finishing touches on fall camp. “Practice isn’t about making them feel good. It’s about giving them some hard stuff and see if they can work through it,” said defensive coordinator Brad White.

The UK defense is mixing in veteran players along with fresh new talent that’s either just starting their college career, or transferring into the program. “Just coming in through fall camp it was like I was already here. Me being an older guy just helping those younger guys learn gradually too,” commented Ole Miss transfer Keidron Smith.

This time in August is probably the best time of the summer for football players, because they move from camp to game prep. “We’re in the process right now where we’ve moved into Miami of Ohio. A little more of sort of crossover type stuff,” said White. “Camp, you know, is more of a grind, but I feel like game prep is more mental. Trying to take what you see on the film and put it out on the practice field,” said UK grad student Jacquez Jones.

The players admit that it does give them some added juice knowing there’s an opponent in the very near future. “I actually like both. I love camp stuff. I love competing and things like that. Of course you know, game, everybody wants to play in the game. So, just kind of locking in on Miami of Ohio,” commented junior defensive back Jalen Geiger. Plus, they’re tired of hitting their teammates. “You’re tired of hitting up on your people. You’re ready to go hit somebody else. So, that’s what I said earlier. I’m ready to go hit somebody else,” said Jones.

