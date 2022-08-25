Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health dedicates Kentucky’s first heart hospital, ribbon cutting held in Louisville

Officials cut the ribbon for U of L Health's new heart hospital
Officials cut the ribbon for U of L Health's new heart hospital(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health opened its new heart hospital Thursday afternoon after the program nearly ceased to exist three years ago.

That’s when Jewish Hospital was in danger of closing.

This hospital will focus on heart disease, which is a top killer of Kentuckians.

But it also extends the breakthroughs Jewish Hospital started when it comes to heart care.

“If this hospital would have closed down, we would be in a crisis of health care in this community,” UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said.

He didn’t try to conceal his excitement for this ribbon cutting. It opened the state’s first heart hospital in the former Jewish Hospital, where so many medical advances in heart care have been made.

“Starting with the first total artificial heart, bringing stents, angioplasty to the City of Louisville,” Dr. Mark Slaughter said.

The hospital nearly flat lined in 2019 when it filed an inactivation notice for the heart transplant program. But the program was resuscitated when a deal between Kentucky One, UofL Health, and the state ensured the hospital would remain. That included its beating heart of thousands of employees and millions in payroll downtown.

“Many great medical achievements have happened here over the years, with the strength and structure of UofL health, we can ensure many more years to come,” UofL Provost Gerard Butler said.

The hospital will have 106 beds dedicated to heart care. There are dedicated operating rooms and labs as well.

Miller said the hospital treated 1.5 million patients last year. 20 percent had heart disease. There will be plenty more people to help.

“We’re able to improve the health of the community that we serve,” Miller said.

UofL Health invested $15 million into the hospital to revive and now strengthen it.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

