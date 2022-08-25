Contact Troubleshooters
USDA issues alert for frozen chicken tenders that may contain plastic pieces

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
(USDA.gov via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for a frozen chicken product that may contain foreign material.

The USDA issued the alert for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled gluten-free.

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a “best if used by” date of July 12, 2023, establishment number “P-33944,” and a lot number of 2193.


(USDA.gov via CNN)

They were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Clubs nationwide, and while the stores no longer sell them, some people could already have the product in their homes.

There have been no reports of injuries, but the USDA says you should not eat the tenders.

Instead, the bag should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

