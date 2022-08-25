Vigil held for Jazmyne Burden, 17-year-old girl killed in Taylor Berry crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family, friends, and supporters of Jazmyne Burden came together for a vigil and balloon release in her honor Wednesday, raising awareness following a deadly crash last week.

Jazmyne died after a car she was riding in crashed into a utility pole on 7th Street Road at Central Avenue last Wednesday. Since then, the intersection has become a memorial, flooded with snapshots of her life.

”The first time I heard her heartbeat, that was the first time I ever felt love in my life,” Christina Burden, Jazmyne’s mother said. ”The last time I took a picture of my baby, she was in a casket. You hear me? The last time I touched my baby, she was cold.”

Around 1:30 a.m. last Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police said Jazmyne was the passenger in a speeding car heading west on Central Avenue. The man driving lost control entering the intersection, striking the utility pole and spinning out before stopping a short distance away.

The driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Burden died from the blunt force trauma.

Christina Burden said Jazmyne was an aspiring model. She was beautiful, outspoken, confident, and loved.

”I was 16 when I had her,” Burden said. “I grew up with her. And a lot of these people out here grew up with her. I hope she knows how loved she was.”

Jazmyne’s mother said she hopes her daughter’s story is a reminder for everyone to drive responsibly and stay safe on the roads.

”They want to go dumb fast and they don’t understand that,” Burden said. “You are going to lose control like that, and guess what, now my daughter is dead.”

”It’s just not fair,” Jazmyne’s sister Janiyah said. “That everybody has to mourn and miss her and everybody can’t see her anymore.”

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is still investigating this case. Officials said the driver is still in the hospital.

