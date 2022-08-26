Contact Troubleshooters
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink

The family said they hope more security gets put into place so this doesn’t happen again.
Radcliff police officers are investigating what happened.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20.

The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.

Radcliff police confirmed the assault and said they were called around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

”They started chasing me,” he said. “They wanted to kill me, you know what I’m saying. I was scared, I was super scared.”

He said half a dozen teenagers he did not know but seemed older than him, beat him and stole his hat. He said when he asked for it back, they beat him to the ground and then kicked him until he was unconscious.

Police said they can’t release much information yet, including surveillance videos, since minors were involved.

”As a mother, I want to see that, and I want to know how long was he unconscious,” his mother said.

After undergoing surgery and spending days in the hospital, the teen added he feels lucky that his brain wasn’t damaged.

”I don’t know how because right here, I have like a scab,” he said. “I was bleeding right here, a bruise right here.”

He said he’s been eating all his meals through a straw.

Doctors said they believe his bruises will heal but aren’t sure about his jaw.

”It wasn’t that way when we were kids,” his mother said. “I mean, you know you could go to the local swimming pool with a group of friends or go to the skating rink, and you know, people didn’t get violence like this. It’s kind of the way of the world now, and these incidents are happening everywhere.”

The family said they hope more security gets put into place, so this doesn’t happen again.

Hardin County Skateland is open to the public Friday through Wednesday and has not responded to WAVE’s request for comment.

Radcliff police said this case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

