3-vehicle crash involving mower in Shively sends 1 person to the hospital

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shivley police officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a crash with injuries, Shivley spokesman Jordan Brown said.

Officers determined three vehicles were involved, one of which left the scene.

Brown said there was a “zero turn” mower at the scene. Investigators believe the mower was being towed by someone involved in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

