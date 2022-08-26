Contact Troubleshooters
Bullitt Central says extra precautions being taken following fight near football stadium

A fight near Bullitt Central during a football game has parents concerned as the season continues on Friday night.
By Sean Baute and Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight near Bullitt Central during a football game has parents concerned as the season continues on Friday night.

Bullitt Central Principal Joe Pat Lee said there’s been a lot of talk, especially on social media, about what happened at last Friday’s game, but he said it didn’t actually happen at the game.

In fact, it didn’t even happen on campus.

”There’s no real quick way to get there,” Lee said.

He said the fight happened just outside of the football facility, and most of the students weren’t even students at Central.

”Kids just up to no good,” Lee said.

Lee believes it’s a situation that couldn’t have been stopped. He said the students were outside of the game and went to a wooded area, specifically to fight.

Inside the stadium, guests didn’t even know it happened.

”Everything was perfectly fine,” Lee said. “We had a football game, we had 250 students show up in the section cheering. Everything here inside the football field was great.”

Lee said they’re taking extra precaution for the next game. Middle school students can’t be dropped off without a parent.

All students will also need to show their student ID. Police will be involved too.

”We’ll have extra ground patrol, working with Shepherdsville Police just to have some foot patrol walking the perimeter to make sure no kids are in areas where they shouldn’t be, and we’ve addressed the appropriate behavior with kids all week,” Lee said.

When the Bullitt Central football team takes the field again on Friday night, he said they won’t be focused on anything other than the game.

”It’s just another Friday night for us back at work,” Lee said. “Our kids will be in here, kids will be playing hard. It’ll be a great night for football. We want everyone to come out and enjoy it.”

The Cougars will host Collins High School on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

