Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Contenders, winners of World’s Championship Horse Show at Kentucky State Fair recognized

2022 WORLD’S CHAMPIONSHIP HORSE SHOW
2022 WORLD’S CHAMPIONSHIP HORSE SHOW(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guests are encouraged to go to the Kentucky State Fair as the 119th World’s Championship Horse Show enters its final days.

Held from Aug. 20 through the 27, the show features horses from almost every state and countries like Canada, England, Germany and South Africa.

A press conference held Thursday featured top contenders and winners of various divisions of this year’s horse show. Also discussed was a sneak peek ahead as the show enters its final three days.

The American Saddlebred Horse & Breeders Association is excited for the biggest class competing Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.

“Of the 236 classes we have out here this week, none is more important than the very last class on Saturday night,” Executive Director and CEO David Mount said. “And that’s the five Gaited World’s Grand Championship.”

The association said trainers are working hard 365 days a year for this, and it’s the largest purse in the history of their breed.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of...
UPDATE: Missing 20-year-old Louisville woman has been found
People run from what they believed to be gunfire Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
Lane closures scheduled on I-64 West starting Monday night
This hospital will focus on heart disease, which is a top killer of Kentuckians.
UofL Health dedicates Kentucky’s first heart hospital, ribbon cutting held in Louisville
The White House said 90% of debt relief will help people making less than $75,000 dollars a year.
How student loan debt relief is helping students at Kentucky colleges
While working for LMPD in 2020, Josh Judah was a visible spokesman supporting the department’s...
Former LMPD assistant chief resigns from new job after criticism from Black leaders