Contenders, winners of World’s Championship Horse Show at Kentucky State Fair recognized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guests are encouraged to go to the Kentucky State Fair as the 119th World’s Championship Horse Show enters its final days.

Held from Aug. 20 through the 27, the show features horses from almost every state and countries like Canada, England, Germany and South Africa.

A press conference held Thursday featured top contenders and winners of various divisions of this year’s horse show. Also discussed was a sneak peek ahead as the show enters its final three days.

The American Saddlebred Horse & Breeders Association is excited for the biggest class competing Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.

“Of the 236 classes we have out here this week, none is more important than the very last class on Saturday night,” Executive Director and CEO David Mount said. “And that’s the five Gaited World’s Grand Championship.”

The association said trainers are working hard 365 days a year for this, and it’s the largest purse in the history of their breed.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.