Corrections officer fired for offensive video mentioning LMPD, Breonna Taylor

By Natalia Martinez and Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired from the department after making an offensive video mentioning Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Metro Corrections officer Turhan Knight is seen in the video at the Louisville Metro Police Department’s set up at the Kentucky State Fair.

“Trying to repair broken relationships, and brother, we need you,” Knight states in the video.

Knight is seen making a phony recruiting video for LMPD, pretending he works for them instead of for LMDC.

The video quickly goes south.

“We need back up,” Knight said. “Answer the call. Be a part of a great, great police department. Never mind what happened to Breonna Taylor. We killed that b****.”

Knight doesn’t stop there.

“Do you want to drive vehicles like this?” Knight continues. “And fly planes? Do you want to be able to have unlimited off duty? Do you want to be able to support your family? Do you want to kill people and get off for it? Join Louisville Metro Police Department.”

Louisville Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said he fired Knight as soon as he could.

“We don’t tolerate that, it’s disgusting, make you sick to your stomach,” Collins said. “That officer should never wear a uniform again.”

LMDC said the video was so offensive that the Fraternal Order of Police, tasked with defending officers for wrongful termination, jumped on board too, stating there is no excuse.

“There is going to be no appeal process going to be done on behalf of the FOP,” LMDC FOP President Daniel Johnson said. “We believe that decision was the right decision and will be the final decision.”

Knight had worked for the jail since 2018. The video surfaced online on Tuesday, Collins said.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer provided a response to the video on Thursday evening.

“I just saw the hideous video recorded by a former Louisville Metro Corrections officer,” Fischer said in the statement. “He was fired immediately upon learning of the video. There is zero excuse for his insensitivity. He has brought great shame upon Metro Corrections and all of Louisville Metro Government. I deeply apologize to the family of Breonna Taylor and all of the hard working and ethical employees of Louisville Metro Government. One person will not tarnish the good work we attempt to do on behalf of our residents.”

