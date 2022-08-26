Contact Troubleshooters
Death investigation underway in New Albany after wounded man is found near rail line

(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany police are investigating the death of a man found bleeding near railroad tracks.

Officers called to the area of East 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern tracks around 7 p.m. Thursday found the severely injured man. He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival.

The name of the man not been released, but police say he was 31-years-old. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the man’s injury, but do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

