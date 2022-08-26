Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS following bus stop shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a teenager who was killed in a drive-by shooting at a JCPS bus stop has filed a lawsuit against the school district.

Attorneys for Sherita Smith, the mother of Tyree Smith, filed a lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court against several JCPS officials, including Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, Executive Administrator of Transportation Marcus Dobbs and Eastern High School Principal Dr. Heather Orman, among others.

The lawsuit claims the officials acted in negligence leading to the death of Tyree, a student at Eastern High School who was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2021 while waiting for a school bus at Chestnut Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

Attorneys state officials had been aware of gang activity among students of Eastern High School and threats made towards the bus stop and Bus #2080 a month before the shooting, but did nothing to prevent violent incidents from occurring.

The lawsuit claims around Aug. 26, Eastern High School’s assistant principal, Dr. Gregory Herberger, had informed Lt. Stan Mullen, JCPS’ Director of Security and Investigations, that a JCPS student had intended to shoot another student at that bus stop.

According to documents, a gang related fight took place on Sept. 2 between JCPS students at Eastern High School’s bus depot. The fight is said to have occurred after a student from Bus #2080 confronted another student.

Another incident occurred on Sept. 7, where the lawsuit states students walking to Bus #2080 from Chestnut Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street were confronted by men who fired shots as they left the area.

The students involved reported the shooting to Eastern High School employees, who were aware of the incident, but failed to contact parents of students who waited at the bus stop or rode on Bus #2080.

The lawsuit argues the officials failed to follow policies and procedures to keep students safe, leading to the shooting on Sept. 22 which killed Tyree and injured two other students.

Two juveniles were arrested in Dec. in relation to the shooting.

JCPS is said to have moved the bus stop following the shooting, which attorneys state should have been done prior to Tyree’s death.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for Smith’s family, including funeral and burial expenses, pain and suffering damages and medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.