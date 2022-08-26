Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus stop shooting

Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.(Sherita Smith)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a teenager who was killed in a drive-by shooting at a JCPS bus stop has filed a lawsuit against leaders within the school district.

Attorneys for Sherita Smith, the mother of Tyree Smith, filed a lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court against several JCPS officials, including Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, Executive Administrator of Transportation Marcus Dobbs and Eastern High School Principal Dr. Heather Orman, among others.

The lawsuit claims the officials acted in negligence leading to the death of Tyree, a student at Eastern High School who was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2021 while waiting for a school bus at Chestnut Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

Attorneys state officials had been aware of gang activity among students of Eastern High School and threats made towards the bus stop and Bus #2080 a month before the shooting, but did nothing to prevent violent incidents from occurring.

The lawsuit claims around Aug. 26, Eastern High School’s assistant principal, Dr. Gregory Herberger, had informed Lt. Stan Mullen, JCPS’ Director of Security and Investigations, that a JCPS student had intended to shoot another student at that bus stop.

According to documents, a gang related fight took place on Sept. 2 between JCPS students at Eastern High School’s bus depot. The fight is said to have occurred after a student from Bus #2080 confronted another student.

Another incident occurred on Sept. 7, where the lawsuit states students walking to Bus #2080 from Chestnut Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street were confronted by men who fired shots as they left the area.

The students involved reported the shooting to Eastern High School employees, who were aware of the incident, but failed to contact parents of students who waited at the bus stop or rode on Bus #2080.

The lawsuit argues the officials failed to follow policies and procedures to keep students safe, leading to the shooting on Sept. 22 which killed Tyree and injured two other students.

Two juveniles were arrested in Dec. in relation to the shooting.

JCPS is said to have moved the bus stop following the shooting, which attorneys state should have been done prior to Tyree’s death.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for Smith’s family, including funeral and burial expenses, pain and suffering damages and medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard...
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of...
UPDATE: Missing 20-year-old Louisville woman has been found
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park

Latest News

Wilkerson Elementary School rendering
First day of school set for newest JCPS school building
All lanes were blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday...
Lanes reopen on I-64 West near Third Street following single-vehicle rollover crash
You can use a stationary bike to blend up your smoothie as part of Blossom Bar's celebration!
Rainbow Blossom celebrates 2nd anniversary of Blossom Bar with special discounts
Motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition
72 Animals From Desperate Eastern Kentucky Shelters To Arrive at KHS Pet Retreat
Kentucky Humane Society pet retreat takes in over 70 animals from EKY shelters