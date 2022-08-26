Contact Troubleshooters
First day of school set for newest JCPS school building

Wilkerson Elementary School rendering
Wilkerson Elementary School rendering(JCPS)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s original opening day was delayed, but the newest Jefferson County Public Schools building has been given the all clear to hold classes.

Wilkerson Elementary received a temporary certificate of occupancy following an inspection Thursday by the Louisville Metro Department of Codes and Regulations.

JCPS plans have the first day of classes at Wilkerson on Monday, September 12. Teachers and staff will be permitted in the building the week before to set up their classrooms and offices.

Because the new building wasn’t ready for the start of the school year, Wilkerson students have been using the former Watson Lane Elementary School building.

The new Wilkerson Elementary was build on the same site as the old Wilkerson Elementary which was torn down last summer.

JCPS said there is still work remaining on the new building, but much of it is exterior work and should not impact classes.

