FORECAST: A few downpours today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated downpours into the afternoon

Hot weekend ahead with highs into the 90s

Much active next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with a passing downpour or even a thunderstorm at times. Very warm otherwise with highs well into the 80s.

Any lingering showers tonight will gradually wind down, leaving mainly clear skies. Watch for some patchy valley and river fog toward morning, especially in areas that picked up any recent rainfall.

Saturday will stay mainly dry, with only the isolated chance of a few showers or storms. Temperatures remain hot, with many seeing highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Partly cloudy skies tomorrow night with temperatures falling into the 60s and 70s.

Another cold front looks to move into the area early next week with more showers and thunderstorms. If the front can push south of Kentucky, we will get a break from the rain and humidity for at least a few days. However, the front movment is still in question so stay close to future forecast updates.

