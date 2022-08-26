FORECAST: Hot weekend, more storms next week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Only isolated storm chances this weekend

Heat cranks up with mid 90s possible Sunday

Early next week looking stormy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with temperatures dropping only into the mid to upper 60s. The humidity will make it feel quite muggy by early Saturday morning. Patchy fog is also possible during the start of our Saturday.

Satuday looks like a mainly dry affair, but those puffy cumulus clouds in the afternoon will lead to a few spotty downpours on the radar. Briefly heavy rain and gusty winds are possible in any of these downpours. Highs will be in the 90s.

The tiny downpour chance will fade Saturday night and leave us with a few clouds. It’ll be a warmer night as moisture continues to flow into the area heading into early Sunday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday and it’s even looking a little drier compared to Saturday as most of the isolated downpour chance will be away from our area. Highs will be well into the 90s, making Sunday the hottest day of the next week.

Storms return with a cold front moving through Monday and Tuesday. It’ll leave us drier and cooler by mid to late next week the way things are shaping up!

