FORECAST: Summer-like today with stray showers and storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heating back up today with hot temperatures and off and on downpours

Hot, humid, and mainly dry this weekend

Active work week ahead with scattered showers and storms likely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see another day that has a summer-like feel to it with hot temperatures and continued humidity. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° for some. A few hit or miss showers are possible this morning with better chances this afternoon.

Any lingering showers Friday night will gradually wind down, leaving mainly clear skies. Watch for some patchy valley and river fog toward morning, especially in areas that picked up any recent rainfall.

Saturday will stay mainly dry, with only the isolated chance of a few showers or storms. Temperatures remain hot, with many seeing highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Partly cloudy skies tomorrow night with temperatures falling into the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.