Gov. Beshear signs EKY flooding relief bill

Gov. Andy Beshear has signed the relief bill for Eastern Kentucky into law.
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed the relief bill for Eastern Kentucky into law.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed the relief bill for Eastern Kentucky into law.

The bill was passed after Gov. Beshear called a special session of the General Assembly to work on a bill to get relief to people affected by flooding.

The three-day special session began on Wednesday.

Friday morning, both House and Senate budget committees passed the same version of the legislation out of their respective committees. The House panel passed it 21 to 0, the Senate followed suit 10 to 0.

A short time later, the full House passed the bill unanimously. The full Senate passed it 35 to 1.

Senator John Schickel, R-Boone County, was the only vote against the bill. Schickel told us his no vote was mainly due to the process of this special session. He says special sessions are normally five days. He says he’s worried that the bill was rushed through in just three days and he would’ve voted yes if they had more time.

The bill includes $213 million for various flood relief infrastructure plans, focusing on repairing roads, bridges, water systems and help for cities, counties and schools in the region.

There have been some questions raised about housing, but legislative leaders and Gov. Beshear say those needs are being addressed.

“There is significant funding in here that can be used for intermediate housing. We can also use more dollars from the budget reserve trust fund as we are still under a state of emergency if necessary,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear signed the bill into law early Friday afternoon:

Beshear signs flood relief bill

Posted by WKYT on Friday, August 26, 2022

