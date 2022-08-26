Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Horse Cave man charged with conspiring to murder his estranged wife

Sheriff’s office stages fake death scene to further investigation
Warren Johnson
Warren Johnson(Hart County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man has been charged with soliciting an individual to murder his estranged wife.

Police said Warren Johnson, 45, had solicited an unnamed individual to murder his wife while incarcerated at the Hart County Jail.

Police said he arranged for payment, and provided strategies to the individual to carry out the murder.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office then planned to stage the death of the victim to further the investigation.

Police said the victim was transported to a “secure location” while multiple law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services and the Hart County Coroner carried out the staged death.

Deputies collected evidence and obtained arrest warrants for Johnson.

Johnson was charged with murder-domestic violence solicitation and retaliating against participant in legal process.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard...
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of...
UPDATE: Missing 20-year-old Louisville woman has been found
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park

Latest News

A a mix of sun and clouds over downtown Louisville today.
FORECAST: A few downpours today
Part of the August 26, 2022 backup on Interstate 71 North caused by an overturned semi at the...
I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash
You can use a stationary bike to blend up your smoothie as part of Blossom Bar's celebration!
Rainbow Blossom celebrates 2nd anniversary of Blossom Bar with special discounts
Death investigation underway in New Albany after wounded man is found near rail line