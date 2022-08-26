Contact Troubleshooters
I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash

Part of the August 26, 2022 backup on Interstate 71 North caused by an overturned semi at the 44 mile marker in Carroll County.(Source: Marc Wilson, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on northbound I-71 heading toward Cincinnati has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned semi.

According to the KSP Campbellsburg post, the semi overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the 44 mile marker.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 43 mile marker, the Prestonville and English exit.

KSP said fuel must be unlaored from the overturned semi before it can be removed.

No estimate has been given on when the interstate will be reopened.

