I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on northbound I-71 heading toward Cincinnati has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned semi.

According to the KSP Campbellsburg post, the semi overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the 44 mile marker.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 43 mile marker, the Prestonville and English exit.

KSP said fuel must be unlaored from the overturned semi before it can be removed.

No estimate has been given on when the interstate will be reopened.

