'I was absolutely surprised': Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket

Louisville woman surprised after winning $225,000 cash ball 225 prize
Louisville woman surprised after winning $225,000 cash ball 225 prize(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday.

According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize.

“The numbers came across the screen, and I was like, ‘huh, let’s do that again,” she said. “I bet I scanned it three times.”

She had purchased two sets of numbers at the Kroger on New Cut Road, matching the four white ball numbers and the Cash Ball number on the second set (Line B) to win $225,000 in the Aug. 17 drawing, the release said.

Kroger will receive a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

She was able to win an additional $50 by matching three white ball numbers on the other set.

“I was absolutely surprised,” she said. “I never dreamed I would win.”

The woman said she had been playing the same numbers for years. She added the numbers she chose were the birthday and ages of her loved ones.

After taxes, the woman received a check for $159,785.50 on Monday and plans to pay off some bills.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

