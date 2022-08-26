Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ISP: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Jackson County multi-vehicle crash

The southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for nearly three hours for crash investigation and...
The southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for nearly three hours for crash investigation and cleanup.(Indiana State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash that sent one man to the hospital in serious condition Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from ISP, the crash happened on I-65 in Jackson County shortly after 5:30 p.m. At least three cars were involved.

The investigation began after an Indiana State Trooper was patrolling on I-65 in southern Bartholomew County and saw a motorcyclist driving “erratically” on I-65 going south, the release said.

Another trooper in the area was able to locate the motorcyclist just north of Seymour and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and driving behavior.

The trooper turned on his lights and the motorcyclist sped away. When the trooper attempted to stop him, the motorcyclist tried to pass a red 2012 Chevrolet Cruz on the shoulder of the interstate and crashed into the left rear of the car.

He was ejected off the motorcycle and was seriously injured. The motorcycle continued south before it was hit by a third vehicle and caught fire.

Medical attention was provided by the trooper until EMS arrived. He was airlifted to a hospital in Louisville for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, and toxicology tests are pending.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard...
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of...
UPDATE: Missing 20-year-old Louisville woman has been found
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park

Latest News

Warren Johnson
Horse Cave man charged with conspiring to murder his estranged wife
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed the relief bill for Eastern Kentucky into law.
Gov. Beshear signs EKY flooding relief bill
Image depicting traffic cones
Lane closures scheduled on I-64 West starting Monday night
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana