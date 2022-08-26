ISP: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Jackson County multi-vehicle crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash that sent one man to the hospital in serious condition Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from ISP, the crash happened on I-65 in Jackson County shortly after 5:30 p.m. At least three cars were involved.

The investigation began after an Indiana State Trooper was patrolling on I-65 in southern Bartholomew County and saw a motorcyclist driving “erratically” on I-65 going south, the release said.

Another trooper in the area was able to locate the motorcyclist just north of Seymour and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and driving behavior.

The trooper turned on his lights and the motorcyclist sped away. When the trooper attempted to stop him, the motorcyclist tried to pass a red 2012 Chevrolet Cruz on the shoulder of the interstate and crashed into the left rear of the car.

He was ejected off the motorcycle and was seriously injured. The motorcycle continued south before it was hit by a third vehicle and caught fire.

Medical attention was provided by the trooper until EMS arrived. He was airlifted to a hospital in Louisville for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, and toxicology tests are pending.

