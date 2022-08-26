Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Humane Society pet retreat takes in over 70 animals from EKY shelters

72 Animals From Desperate Eastern Kentucky Shelters To Arrive at KHS Pet Retreat
72 Animals From Desperate Eastern Kentucky Shelters To Arrive at KHS Pet Retreat(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society took in more than 70 animals from shelters in Eastern Kentucky Thursday that continue to be overwhelmed in the aftermath of the deadly flooding.

After floods ravaged EKY communities nearly a month ago, there were more than 250 homeless animals at various shelters. KHS said more animals are expected to arrive at those shelters as displaced animals continue to be brought in.

This is the second time animals have arrived since the flooding happened.

Animals that arrived at KHS’ Pet Retreat in J-Town Thursday were up for adoption before the flooding. They were surrendered by their owners, or have been in the shelters for more than 30 days.

”If you’re interested in adopting, now is the time,” Sara Brown Meehan with KHS said. “There are so many animals coming into shelters both in Louisville and Kentucky and really throughout the nation because everyone is at capacity. So, if you’re interested in adopting, now is the time. The best thing you can do is adopt of foster an animal.”

The animals include dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.

Once they are fully vetted and receive medical care, some animals will go up for adoption or foster locally, while others will be transported to shelters outside the region that have room for them.

