KSP: Hardin County man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man was arrested after officers accused him of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
On Aug. 25, Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch obtained a search warrant for an Elizabethtown home and 38-year-old David Smith was arrested.
Equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination, KSP said in a release.
Smith was charged with six counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation.
