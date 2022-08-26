KSP: Hardin County man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man was arrested after officers accused him of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

On Aug. 25, Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch obtained a search warrant for an Elizabethtown home and 38-year-old David Smith was arrested.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination, KSP said in a release.

Smith was charged with six counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation.

