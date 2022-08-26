Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: Hardin County man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested David M. Smith, 38, on charges...
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested David M. Smith, 38, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man was arrested after officers accused him of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

On Aug. 25, Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch obtained a search warrant for an Elizabethtown home and 38-year-old David Smith was arrested.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination, KSP said in a release.

Smith was charged with six counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation.

