Lane closures scheduled on I-64 West starting Monday night

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Drivers are asked to use caution as lane closures are scheduled on I-64 West due to construction.

According to officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project, there will be nightly lane closures for painting crews to remove additional sections of the paint containment system.

Weather permitting, lane closures will be implemented around 10 p.m. through 6 a.m., with one exception, on the following dates:

Aug. 29 - Sept. 1

Sept. 6 - Sept. 9

Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. to Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.

Sept. 11 - Sept. 16

One westbound lane will remain open as well as all westbound ramps during the lane closures.

Drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.